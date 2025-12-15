DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The jury in the Brian Walshe murder trial will begin their second day of deliberations Monday.

Walshe is charged with murdering his wife Ana in 2023.

His defense team said Walshe found Ana dead in bed; they claim she suffered a sudden an unexplained death and Walshe disposed of her body in fear of being blamed.

The prosecution said Ana was having an affair and their marriage was falling apart, so he killed her.

The jury has not been told Walshe pleaded guilty to misleading police and improper disposal of a body.

