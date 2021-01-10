Jury trials to resume in some Mass. courtrooms

Jury trials will begin again in some Massachusetts courtrooms after they were halted for months due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The start date for jury trials is Monday. Under phase one, a limited number of trials will be held in certain locations, with six-person juries. The first phase will last for at least two months.

There will only be one trial each week in each of the selected courthouses. There are plans for social distancing and other measures in place designed to protect the safety of jurors and others.

