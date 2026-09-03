PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The jury was unable to come to a verdict after the sixth day of deliberations in the Lindsay Clancy trial on Thursday.

The jury began deliberations for day six just before 9:15 Thursday morning, after being issued a Tuedy-Rodriguez charge on Thursday, saying that for the second day in a row they couldn’t reach a unanimous decision in the trial.

The jury returned to court around 3 p.m. Thursday with a question for the judge. At one point, Clancy herself participated in sidebar discussions after the jury returned. All jurors were questioned during that time as the prosecution and defense discussed how to proceed. Sullivan then clarified reasonable doubt and instructed the jury to continue deliberating.

After Sullivan clarified what reasonable doubt was, Clancy’s lawyer Kevin Reddington asked for one juror to be removed.

“The court has an instruction from the foreperson of that jury that’s been working for a week now, saying that there’s one juror who refuses to listen to the law that you’ve given him or her on reasonable doubt,” Reddington said. “And I suggest respectfully that the soft instruction that you gave them, saying at the sidebar, can you listen to the law as I instruct you, does not focus on the issue… I request that my motion is to remove this juror.”

Clancy, 36, is accused of strangling her children in the basement of their Duxbury home in 2023. Reddington argued that postpartum psychosis led to her actions. The prosecution argued that she knew what she was doing when she killed Cora, Dawson, and Callan Clancy, ages 5, 3, and 8 months.

In 2023, Clancy strangled the children with exercise bands in their basement, then jumped from a second-floor window. She was paralyzed from the waist down from the jump. Her lawyers said she heard a voice telling her to kill the children so she could end her own life.

The jury is tasked with deciding whether Clancy could be criminally charged in the deaths of her three children after hearing testimony from dozens of witnesses, including Clancy’s ex-husband Patrick Clancy.

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