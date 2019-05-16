‘Just a disaster’: Disabled train causes lengthy delays on Commuter Rail’s Providence Line

BOSTON (WHDH) - Commuter rail riders on the Providence/Stoughton Line suffered through a long ride into Boston after a disabled train caused delays of more than three hours on Thursday morning.

The issue was caused by Providence Line Train 800, which left at 5 a.m. and became stuck at Sharon Station due to a mechanical issue with the locomotive.

The train was pushed into South Station by another train.

Dozens upon dozens of commuters, most of whom were hours late for work, were beyond furious when the train finally limped into Boston around 8:30 a.m.

“They didn’t give us any warning,” one woman said. “It’s just a disaster.”

Another irritated commuter expressed disapproval with the fast-approaching July fare hike following the early morning meltdown.

“It’s extremely frustrating, especially when they want to raise the fares in July,” he said. “Nobody is held accountable.”

Commuter rail officials say funds were recently approved to overhaul several locomotives.

The MBTA’s Fiscal and Management Control Board voted in March to raise fares by 5.8 percent.

The increase will take effect on July 1.

Providence Line: Inbound Providence trains are experiencing significant delays up to an hour en route to South Station due to an earlier mechanical issue on Train 800 (5:00a inbound) at Sharon. Train 800 is being assisted by Train 802 (4:55a inbound) inbound to Boston. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) May 16, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)