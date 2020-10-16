‘Just a lot of fun’: Worcester neighbors recall the day Hollywood came knocking

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - As Liam Neeson’s new film ‘Honest Thief’ explodes onto the big screen, some Worcester residents spoke to 7NEWS about how their homes became part of the Hollywood blockbuster.

“They were like, ‘We really like your house. We’d like to blow it up.’ And I was like, ‘Whoa….I definitely had to talk to my husband about that,” Maureen Cabral said

In the movie, Neeson blows up the home that is supposed to belong to a dirty FBI agent played by actor Jai Courtney. Cres built a new porch, put in wiring, explosives and firewalls.

Cabral even got to hold the trigger Neeson uses to ignite the explosion in the scene.

“It was excruciating to hear the countdown and they would say it’s hot, it’s hot, “she said. “You’re watching all the fire going out your front windows and door.”

For the scenes inside the home, filmmakers went next door to the Cabral’s neighbor and friend Ann Marie Rousseau’s

“They replaced my kitchen table and brought this in I guess it’s more of a single crooked FBI agent type of table,” she joked.

Around 50 people took over her home and transformed it. They even added dressing rooms for the stars including actress Kate Walsh.

“They brought Kate lunch, I took it out put it on some plates for her and we sat and had lunch together, Rousseau said. “She’s just a lovely person and they were all here, the director was here, it was just fun.”

Two years later, Maureen and Ann Marie have rented out a theater to catch all the action with family and friends.

“It’s just a lot of fun it’s been a tough year for everyone and just to do something fun,” Rosseau said. “Neighbors are all coming back together and just reliving that day.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)