BOSTON (WHDH) - Passengers are frustrated as thousands of flight cancellations disrupted their travel plans over the weekend.

JetBlue has canceled more than 250 flights, many at Logan Airport. Scott Halper said he has been trying to get to Florida since Friday to make his cousin’s wedding, and said the airline was not communicating well with passengers.

“I i think it’s a little bit ridiculous they didn’t just cancel the flight, to leave people waiting,” Halper said. “I was a little bit angry [on Friday] but last night really got to me, I was at the airport for eight hours. I’m just astounded by the lack of communication.”

In a statement, a JetBlue spokesperson said “Over the past several days, severe weather in the southeast and multiple air traffic control delay programs have created significant impacts on the industry. We have unfortunately had to cancel flights this weekend, and today’s cancellations will help us reset our operation and safely move our crews and aircraft back in to position.”

