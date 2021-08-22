WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) -

The threat of Tropical Storm Henri didn’t deter residents of Westport Sunday, who came out to watch the waves as the storm blew through New England.

Wind gusts topping 60 mph were reported and a 2-foot storm surge hit the coast after high tide. While the morning’s weather was wild, it was just what spectators at the beach were looking for.

“You don’t usually get down here to see this when the waves are like this combined with the wind,” said beachgoer Brad Sprogis. “It’s amazing when you see top of the waves blown off by the wind, just beautiful.”

The storm made landfall in Westerly, Rhode Island shortly after noon and knocked out power for more than 100,000, but after being downgraded from a hurricane Henri did not cause as much damage as originally feared. Beachgoers said they enjoyed seeing the power of nature.

“We’re calling people in Colorado, letting people see what a real nice storm looks like,” said beachgoer Ken Still.

