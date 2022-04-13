(WHDH) — A Stoughton native who is going to school in New York City spoke with 7NEWS Wednesday about the horrifying aftermath of Tuesday’s violent subway attack.

Stephanie Marrow was on her way to class Tuesday when she came across the horrific scene at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn. Her train arrived just minutes after the shooting.

“And there was just blood, like everywhere,” she said. “There was blood on the platform and it was all leading up to the open doors of the train that was across from us.”

Marrow got on the train in South Brooklyn — two stops away from where a gunman in a gas mask set off a smoke canister and shot at least 10 people.

Marrow says she and other riders suspected something was off on her train when the conductor repeatedly got on the radio to tell them about delays.

“We kept hearing like screaming and stuff, like in the background while he was talking to us. So we could barely hear what he was saying. We knew we were delayed,” she explained.

Riders were initially told there was a smoke incident on another train at 36th Street and once they arrived at that stop, Marrow described what she saw.

“The conductor on that train was basically yelling, ‘No one get on this train, don’t get on this train,'” she said. “When I looked over, I saw two people on the ground and I walked a little bit closer and I saw that their heads were on backpacks and there were people like tending to them.”

She said she did not realize what she was witnessing until she got to class and checked her social media.

“Literally if I made the train right before that, I would have been pulling into the smoke and, you know, all that,” she said.

Marrow says while she has always been alert on subway trains living in the city — this experience has made her even more aware and vigilant.

