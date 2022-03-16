EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Everett City Councilor Anthony DiPierro is under investigation after he allegedly used a racial slur in a private text message.

7NEWS has learned DiPierro was on a text chain with other city leaders when he sent an offensive meme. The exchange took place a year ago but city officials say recent “bad blood”, caused someone within the group to leak it.

“It’s just deplorable. I’m actually very disappointed, very, very emotional about it right now,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria.

The 27-year-old councilor is a relative of the mayor’s and when 7NEWS asked if he should recuse himself from the investigation, DeMaria said, “I think I’m gonna hold him to a higher standard, actually.”

DiPierro apologized for the text in a statement that reads:

“I recognize that my actions were wrong and I take full responsibility for them. I am sincerely sorry for the hurt that I have caused to members of my community. My failure to recognize the implications of these actions and your feelings can only be rectified by acknowledgment, education and engagement.”

The councilor said he is working with the city’s diversity director and will take sensitivity training.

“I think the answer is for Councilor DiPierro to do what we’re doing right now and come and be accountable to the public and make sure he understands the severity of what he did and how it affected not just the mayor, not just the folks that are directly part of the email chain, but everyone,” said the city’s Director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Cathy Draine.

Despite calls for him to step down, DiPierro is staying put.

“I want people to understand that we’re taking it very seriously and don’t condone this type of behavior,” Mayor DeMaria said.

