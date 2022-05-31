PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - Community members and officials said they were horrified after a Portsmouth, New Hampshire child was shot and killed while on vacation in South Carolina with his family over the weekend.

Officials said the eight-year-old boy, a 3rd grade student at Little Harbour Elementary School, was shot and killed when a man started randomly shooting at cars driving by his South Carolina home Saturday afternoon. Charles Montgomery Allen, 40, was arrested and faces a number of charges in the shooting.

“It’s just horrifying … I can’t imagine, I literally don’t have words,” said parent Emily Weidermen, whose child goes to the Little Harbour school.

“I don’t know if I have the words to describe this act of senselessness,” said Portsmouth Mayor Deaglan McEachern. “We will be here for the rest of our lives carrying on this memory, being as strong as we can for them.”

