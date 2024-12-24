BOSTON (WHDH) - Whether you’re hoping to find a final gift for someone special or you need a few more ingredients to complete your holiday meals, stores across New England are open Tuesday for the needs of those last minute shoppers.

Wednesday is not only Christmas; Hanukkah begins at sundown on Wednesday as well, and with stores expected to be closed until Thursday, Tuesday is the final chance to get anything you might need.

If heading out shopping Tuesday, you’ll want to be aware that most stores have shortened hours to allow their employees to spend time with their families this holiday.

Walmart, TJMaxx, Homegoods, and Marshalls all close at 6 p.m. Target will be staying open a bit later: its website says it will stay open until 8 p.m.

Grocery stores are also closing early. Market Basket and Trader Joe’s are set to close at 5. Shaw’s, Star Market, and Stop & Shop all close at 6, and Whole Foods will be open until 7.

If you need things like medicine or prescriptions, it’s important to check with your local pharmacy about their holiday hours ahead of time.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)