BOSTON (WHDH) - A cell phone camera is recording as good Samaritans crowd around a smashed car on the expressway after a wrong-way driver hit it.

Aidan Fittz said he was in the video, as he’s seen leaning into the passenger seat, checking on the 28-year-old involved.

“Just human instinct,” Fittz said. “I feel like that’s what any person would do. I’d want someone to do it for me or my family member. If I see someone in a bar burning, I’m running in anytime.”

Authorities say that late Saturday night, two cars crashed while attempting to avoid the wrong-way driver. The man behind the wheel of a white sedan collided head-on.

That driver did not survive.

“I went into the passenger’s side, I was just keeping him conscious,” Fittz said. “Shaking him, tapping him, and he was coming in and out of consciousness.”

Investigators say an 81-year-old Somerset driver will face charges in connection with the crash. This wreck is just one of several deadly wrong-way crashes to happen in recent months.

“Just a 28-year-old kid driving down the highway, and someone comes at him,” Fittz said. “Losing anybody is terrible, but that young and him being at no fault, it’s terrible.”

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