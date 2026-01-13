WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police say two teens, who aren’t old enough to have driver licenses, each got behind the wheel of a stolen car and sped from police.

Officers say a 14-year-old went the wrong way down a one way street and flipped the car. Cellphone camera footage shows as an officer with his gun drawn approach the scene.

“I heard ‘whoever is inside come out, come out, get out, get out.’ So he banged,” Philomena Kiguru said, who saw a teen crawl out of the car. “When he crawled out it was just a little baby boy coming out.”

Kiguru said she listened as the teen took out his phone.

“He called the dad: ‘Dad, I’m so sorry dad, I had an accident. I’m sorry,'” Kiguru said.

The video captures the officer hug the boy, it happened Monday morning.

At the same time, just one street over, other officers tried to stop a 15-year-old they say was driving another stolen vehicle.

“I didn’t feel safe to step out because they were driving so fast. It was so, so fast for here,” Rama Koiwu said, who saw the pursuit.

Officers said that the teen had three people in the car with him and refused to stop, driving right into the woods.

Investigators said that driver ditched the car and ran into oncoming traffic to get away.

Police eventually caught him.

The two teens, who shouldn’t have been driving in the first place, face a long list of driving offenses.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)