WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Jesse Doyon, the 16-year-old Uxbridge High schooler, should be starting school in two weeks but will likely still be in the hospital after being struck by a Uxbridge Police cruiser.

“The first time that he recognized me was today, and he just wanted me to get him out of there,” said the teen’s father, Jesse Doyson.

The 16-year-old was skateboarding home Saturday night when his family said he was hit by a police cruiser. He suffered a broken leg, a broken jaw and a brain bleed from the impact. At one point, doctors had him on a ventilator in a medically-induced coma.

“It’s super frustrating. I don’t even know what to do with myself,” said Jesse’s father.

Jesse’s dad said it has been tough getting information from the police. Because Jesse is sedated he can’t tell his side of the story.

“We just threw shoes on and ran out the door. It didn’t matter what happened. It was more how is he doing, what’s going on, because we got no information,” said the teen’s mother’s boyfriend, Mark Ross. “When I got here, I called the police station to try and get more information, and I was told to call back the next day.”

Uxbridge Police Department hasn’t released many details just confirmed to 7NEWS that an on-duty officer hit a pedestrian around 10:30 Saturday night on East Hartford Avenue.

“We’re not blaming anybody. We just don’t know if it was an accident, it was an accident, but I don’t see why they’re being so secretive,” said Ross. “Just come out and say this is what happened.

There is no current information on the status of the police officer.

