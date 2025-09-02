MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Former Mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani is recovering after he was involved in a crash in Manchester, New Hampshire Saturday night.

7NEWS got a look at the damage of the black 2025 Ford Bronco Giuliani was a passenger in Saturday night on Route 93 South.

The SUV’s liftgate was bashed in, its back license plate crumpled, and a rear tire no longer turns. The vehicle is being held together with clear shrink wrap.

Inside the car, both front seats are all the way down. No airbags in the vehicle went off on impact.

New Hampshire state police say Giuiliani was rear-ended by a 19-year-old woman from Concord, New Hampshire who plowed into the bronco with her Honda HRV.

Giuliani, his driver, Ted Goodman, and the woman were all taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The former mayor’s spokesman told 7NEWS the 81-year-old suffered a fractured vertebrae, cuts to his arms and legs, and a concussion.

7NEWS sources say the bronco was rented from the Hertz at the Manchester, New Hampshire airport on August 14, and was originally scheduled to be returned a week ago.

Giuliani was released from the hospital Monday and is progressing well, according to his spokesman Ted Goodman, the driver of the bronco.

“The mayor also extends his gratitude to the New Hampshire state police, paramedics, Elliott hospital, and all the physicians and nurses who provided him with outstanding care,” Goodman wrote in a statement.

Giuliani and Goodman say they stopped to assist a person in urgent need of help after a domestic violence incident on Route 93 South. They say it was minutes later on Route 93 North near the originial call where Giuliani was hurt.

7NEWS sources say police are looking into this as a possible case of rubbernecking from curious drivers looking at the police presence on the other side of the highway.

New Hampshire State Police said they are investigating. No charges have been filed.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)