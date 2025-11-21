BOSTON (WHDH) - The state medical examiners office removed what appears to be a human skull that was encased in concrete Friday morning.

It was unearthed along the pier of the Black Falcon terminal in Boston’s Seaport.

“Always weird to find a skull buried underneath concrete,” Thomas Friguliette said.

Sources say the discovery was made late Thursday while a construction crew was doing pier renovation work.

Workers were digging through the concrete and explained off camera that they stumbled onto the skull, quickly alerting police.

“I mean it is surprising that something like that happens, something you see in movies,” Ben Millet said, who works in South Boston. “But, you know, it does happen unfortunately.”

On Friday, it was business as usual in Southie with tourists from a German cruise ship docked at the pier, unaware of the situation.

The general contractor declined to comment when 7NEWS reached out.

Massport and state police referred 7NEWS to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office, who confirmed the skull was taken for further testing.

For those who work in the area, a lot of questions surround, including how the skull ended up buried in concrete and who did it.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)