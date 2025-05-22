WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A blood drive in Quincy got some mighty big help Thursday.

7NEWS was there when the father of “Mighty Quinn” stopped by to thank everyone giving blood in his and his son’s honor.

“It’s just a testament for what people are willing to do in the community,” said Jarlath Waters, the father of Mighty Quinn.

The blood drive was fully booked in support of 9-year-old Quinn Waters and his father Jarlath.

“Been donating ever since Quinn was diagnosed years ago just to help out. It’s one little thing you can do,” said Deb Parrish, who attended to donate blood.

Waters, who many are now calling the “Mighty Dad,” was recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

“This blood drive happened to be set up on my first day of treatment, and it filled up instantly,” said Waters.

The Weymouth family first captured the hearts of many when then 3-year-old Quinn was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2019. Quinn was declared cancer free in March.

His father says he’s doing great.

“He’s at school today, getting ready for summer vacation and doing very, very good,” said Waters. “All thanks to the blood donations he received when he was in treatment.”

People who know the family commended them for sharing their story.

“I think there’s been quite and influx of awareness of childhood cancer and cancer in general just because of the family’s input and how much they’ve been out there in the community sharing their story. They’re very brave,” said Parrish.

