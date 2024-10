NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was rescued from a capsized boat off the coast of Nantucket in a shocking scene caught on camera.

A group of fishermen said they were waved down by the man around sunset and quickly threw him a life jacket and pulled him aboard before the sun went down.

