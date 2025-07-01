NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Body camera footage shows the moment a woman crashed into the Hastings Keith Federal building in May and was taken into custody.

The driver, Jennifer Padilla, 26, was accused of trying to enter the building with an American flag and gasoline, which she poured on the flag and tried to light it on fire.

Authorities say she hit one guard in the leg with her car but he was not hurt.

Padilla was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, destruction of property and attempted arson.

