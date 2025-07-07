BOSTON (WHDH) - Body camera footage shows a Bellingham police officer being arrested in Rhode Island.

Sergeant Kevin Heenan is seen in the video being questioned by officers in the city of Woonsocket.

Officers accuse him of driving drunk in June and crashing into a parked car.

In the video, Heenan tells officers he had a pistol in his truck. At that time, police conducted a search and found the firearm.

Bellingham police say Heenan has been placed on paid administrative leave.

