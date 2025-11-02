BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The State Police Bomb Squad was called to a home in Brockton on Sunday morning after TNT-type explosives were found, officials said.

Brockton police and firefighters were called to 86 Mellen St. after a person who moved into the home found the devices in a shed while cleaning the property, according to the Brockton Police Department.

After the area was secured, members of the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad responded to the scene and safely removed the devices for disposal.

There were no injuries.

