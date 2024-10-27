BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston couple is celebrating their curbside delivery after the mother went into labor just outside Mass. General Hospital.

Dan Daneshvar, who is a doctor himself, said his wife, Marta, called him to say she didn’t think she was going to make it to the hospital before the baby arrived.

“She said I’m not going to make it and I said, ‘you’re definitely going to make it, you’ve got this,'” Dan recalled, saying the couple decided to walk to the hospital to have their third child.

But as they got closer, Marta realized their baby had other plans.

“We were right at the corner right in front of the Dunkin’ Donuts on Cambridge Street and I thought she was going to be born right on that corner and then I thought no we can make it, we can see the hospital, so I darted across the road and I made it halfway to the traffic median and then she was born in the traffic median,” she said.

Dan, a brain injury doctor, said delivering his child was new to him but there was no time to spare.

A team of doctors responded and quickly rushed Marta across the street and into the hospital.

The couple says that although the birth was chaotic, they wouldn’t change a thing.

Marta said, “I think it’s really special for us because we both moved to Boston for college but we love this city and it’s really cool to be able to say that our baby was born on the streets of Boston in front of a Dunkin Donuts. It’s the most Boston birth ever.”

