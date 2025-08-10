BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Fire Department’s latest recruit class showcased their skills at the fire academy on Sunday.

From jumping off rooftops to extinguishing flames, the new class showed off all the situations they’ve been training for in front of a crowd of friends and family members.

Boston Fire Department Commissioner Paul Burke noted this class has seven female recruits, more than any before it.

Cadet Alexis Lamonica said, “I’m so thankful to be a part of something like this, as women we’ve all become a group and we have each other’s backs and I’m just happy to be a part of it.”

The training process takes 21 weeks to complete.

Burke said, “The fire service has always been highly sought after by people but it’s now the case that people want to be firefighters. It’s the job and helping people, they look at firefighters as heroes and the interest is peaking.”

The cadets will formally graduate from their training on Wednesday.

