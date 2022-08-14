BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer was injured in a car crash on River Street Sunday morning.

The officer sustained non-life threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

According to the Boston Police Department, the officer was on assignment at an intersection when they were struck.

7NEWS cameras at the scene were able to capture a red SUV still be seen in contact with the rear of a smaller vehicle.

The windshield of the SUV was also partly caved in.

