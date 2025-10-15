BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - New video shows the moment a Brockton city councilor’s night came to a screeching halt in May.

A state trooper was behind the wheel of an oncoming car, and he hit Moises Rodrigues head on.

“I was driving home, I was gonna jump on the highway. I happen to look up and a see these headlights in my lane,” Rodrigues told 7NEWS. “The first thing that comes to your mind is, ‘am I alive? Am I really breathing here?'”

Rodrigues spent the following five days in the hospital with a severe concussion, and was convered in cuts and bruises. The trooper was not seriously injured.

“I believe I lost consciousness or my whereabouts for a moment because I could hear people saying ‘are you alright, are you alright?'” said Rodrigues. “There was curtains everywhere, the airbags all went off it felt like you were in the shower. I remember the trooper getting out of his car to check on me. He was apologetic, that I did remember.”

State police found the trooper was at fault for the crash and all of the damage it caused.

“My wife went to look at the car next day and [she] broke down crying because she said there’s no way someone actually survived that, that’s how awful it was,” said Rodrigues.

7NEWS showed Rodrigues surveillance video of the crash for the first time. He recalled feeling “wobbly” when he got out of the car, and grateful to the bystanders who rushed to help him.

“These folks knew nothing about me, they had no idea who I was, and they got out of their cars, rushed over, helped me out of the car,” said Rodrigues. “I appreciate the fact that human beings are still doing awesome things out there.”

Rodrigues also credits another invention for keeping him safe that night– a life-long skeptic of seatbelts, Rodrigues had just become an ambassador for a new campaign called Buckle Up Brockton. He spoke at a news conference just two weeks before the wreck.

“Is it a coincidence? Is it some sort of a message that came down from God knows where? Hey listen, actually do what you’re saying, it could save your life,” said Rodriguez.

7NEWS asked him if he believes wearing his seatbelt saved his life, and he responded, “I could see if I didn’t have the belt on going through the windshield. I honestly believe that actually is the reason I’m still here.”

7 Investigates has since learned that the same trooper was involved in another crash, for which he was also found to be at fault. The trooper was ordered to take a remedial driving course, which he has completed. He is now back on the job and behind the wheel.

