CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A terrified clerk is speaking out after a robbery at a Canton car wash Monday night.

The clerk, who didn’t want to be identified, spoke with 7NEWS about the crime that occurred just after 9:30 p.m.

“All of the sudden I see the door open, so I turn to see who was coming in, and these two guys came in with masks up to their eyes and I immediately felt like something was gonna happen, you know?” the clerk said. “I just felt that bad energy going on.”

Canton police said they are investigating the unarmed robbery, which involved two men wearing masks and hooded sweatshirts.

The clerk told 7NEWS the men never showed a weapon, and never said they were armed.

Cameras cover the store inside and out, as signs warn that shoplifters will be prosecuted. Customers are told to not come in with hoodies and masks.

One of the two men grabbed cash before leaving the scene. He and his partner ran out of the store to their getaway vehicle — which was a scooter they parked by the door.

“I feel confident at my job,” the clerk said. “There are cameras all over the place. I feel secure, yes.”

The clerk is a bit nervous after this experience, but said she did return to work, and is hopeful the men will be arrested.

“Let them face justice,” the clerk said.

