NORTH READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a UPS store in North Reading Friday morning, officials said.

At around 11 a.m., emergency crews responded to 25 Main St. after a 62-year-old woman drove into the building, according to a statement from the North Reading Police and Fire departments.

Surveillance video shows the SUV pulling into a parking spot before continuing forward and hitting the building.

“And they went a little too far — kind of thought the UPS store was a drive-thru,” said building owner Jim Ruszkowski.

Alexis Arsenis, who owns the business next door, described the moment the car hit the shopping plaza.

“All of a sudden there was this huge boom and half my products fell off the shelf, and there was a woman inside the building in her car,” Arsenis said.

Arsenis was seen in the surveillance footage coming out to help, while instructing others to call 911.

“She’s like, ‘Someone just crashed into UPS,’ and I was like, ‘Oh my God, oh my God.’ So I was like running around, grabbing her phone,” said Olivia Vasquez, who also works next door.

No injuries were reported, but a building inspector determined the building’s facade sustained significant damage, officials said.

Crews were on scene boarding up the UPS store, which was expected to be closed throughout the weekend.

The crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed.

