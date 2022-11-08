SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - When Sudbury-native Chris Evans told PEOPLE magazine about how his friends and family would react to him being the publication’s “Sexiest Man Alive,” he said his mom was bound to love it.

“What went through my mind? My mom will be so happy,” Chris Evans said during an interview with PeopleTV. “I mean, she’s proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about.”

So, we called her!

“He’s always amazed at his own success, he’s amazed at what people think of him,” Lisa Evans told 7NEWS.

Evans has already been Captain America, the Human Torch and Buzz Lightyear, but now the Mass. man is PEOPLE’s cover boy and it’s another feat his mom could not be more proud of.

Lisa said Chris was humbled by the honor, but when it comes to his close buddies at in Massachusetts, they both joked it’s going to be “Knives Out.”

“It will just sort of be a point of bullying to my friends,” Chris said to PeopleTV. “My Massachusetts buddies – I mean this is, you know, ripe for harassment.”

“They will absolutely give him grief about it,” Lisa said. “But – they’re very funny.”

7NEWS also obtained behind-the-scenes footage of Evans from PEOPLE’s “Sexiest Man” photoshoot, and though many, including PEOPLE magazine, would say Chris is their “Endgame,” the Avenger said being sexy is about a lot more than just the way you look.

“Just to know ourselves and be comfortable with who we are and proud of ourselves, love ourselves- that stuff comes through, you can feel it,” Evans told PEOPLE.

The PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive issue hits newsstands nationwide on Friday, Nov. 11.

