SOUTHBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to 9 Twine Hurst Place in Southbridge on Thursday for a four alarm fire at an apartment building.

A resident of the building, Bill Radcliffe, described seeing the fire from outside.

“If I didn’t walk out on the back deck, we’d probably be not talking,” Radcliffe said.

Southbridge fire chief Paul Normandin spoke about how his crew attacked the fire.

“Everybody [had] exited the building, obviously the smoke detectors probably helped with that,” Normandin said. “[We] then attacked the main bulk of the fire at the back of the main primary building.”

Other residents of the building spoke about seeing the fire from outside.

“When we saw everything from the outside, it was terrifying, but we were just glad we were out,” Elizabeth Guzman said.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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