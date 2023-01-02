DENNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A deputy fire chief is happy to be alive and eager to get back to work after dropping through a floor and into a basement during a house fire on the Cape.

Deputy Fire Chief Tony Kent was back on the scene Monday afternoon, hours after his fellow firefighters were able to get to him to safety.

“I’m doing good – I’m happy I’m here,” Kent told 7NEWS with a laugh. “It’s a happy new year!”

It was midday when he and his team first entered a burning home off Route 28. Soon after making their entrance, the crew sent out a mayday call when Kent plummeted into the basement.

“I had a camera and I was crawling and was only five feet in and it was like, all of a sudden, I disappeared,” Kent recounted. “The guy that was on the line, Jeff Perry – Captain Perry – was behind me. He said ‘One minute I saw you, the next minute – you were gone.”

Kent was later transported to Cape Cod Hospital after being rescued by colleagues through a bulkhead door. A second firefighter was also hurt during the response, but was treated at the scene.

Radioing for additional help at the time, Fire Chief Robert Brown said mayday calls are “gut-wrenching” for crews, but that he was relieved to see everyone make it out with no serious injuries.

For Kent, knowing the risks, the longtime firefighter said running into a burning building remains a no-brainer.

“Absolutely, I’d be going back in – absolutely.” he said. “That’s what I’m trained to do – I love doing the job. You know, 37 years and I still love being a firefighter.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Massachusetts State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)