TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Chloe is a 2-year-old Whippet who escaped during a training session on Tuesday.

Her owners nearly gave up hope of tracking her down, but asked a drone company to help out in a last ditch effort to find her.

The drone flew over a nearby river. That was when they saw Chloe hanging on for dear life. Volunteers stepped in.

“They found the dog on a drone, hanging on a peninsula,” Lisa Ross. “It was like a ‘Rambo’ type moment. They just jumped in their canoe.”

Ross was one of the dozens of volunteers who jumped in to help the search effort.

Drone video shows Chloe in the water as rescuers in a canoe move in.

“I couldn’t believe we found her in a river bank and we were on a canoe because the brush was so thick,” said one of Chloe’s owners.

Chloe was carried out safe and sound. She’s now home with her owners.

“Oh yeah, she’s a fighter, but she’s going to be okay,” said one of Chloe’s owners.

