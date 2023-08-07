BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston dog owner is making a desperate plea to whoever was caught on camera walking with her dog after it was stolen on Saturday.

Shelly Vermani tells 7NEWS she just wants her 8-year-old Chihuahua Alejandro back unharmed after it was stolen around 10:30 a.m. in the area of 15 Westland Ave. It was last seen about a half-hour later in the area of Mass. Ave. and Melnea Cass Boulevard.

Vermani said she left the 8-year-old dog outside the Whole Foods while she grabbed some items and was shocked to find that he was gone when she came out.

“People were all around, I thought it was a safe area, and I turn around and he’s gone,” she said. “My kind naïve heart doesn’t even think that anybody would ever steal a dog .. I looked around, I was beside myself, crying, I finally called 911.”

Vermani’s plea comes as Boston police are turning to the public for help identifying a person who was spotted walking with her pet.

A traveling nurse, Vermani said Alejandro has been her companion on many trips.

“He’s traveled with me everywhere, he’s gone backpacking, hiking, he’s just the happiest dog in whatever he does,” Vermani said.

Her message for whoever took him: “I don’t feel good about what happened, but what matters is that he’s healthy and safe and he has a happy home. Just let him have a happy home. He’s been my best friend. Whoever you are, how would you feel if someone stole your best friend, stole your child, your companion? He’s the most important thing to me.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact District D-4 Detectives at 617-343-5619. Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

