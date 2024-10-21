WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Weymouth police released dashcam and body camera video from an incident where a driver repeatedly slammed into multiple police cruisers in a parking lot last month.

The video from Sept. 22 shows a man continuing to speed up and back up into police cruisers in a laundromat parking lot at Broad Street and Washington Street. Officers ordered him to get out of the car, but he refused.

He allegedly struck three cruisers in total, according to Weymouth police. He also appeared to almost hit several officers on foot.

Police identified the driver as Djeff Josa, 29, of Taunton.

Authorities were called to the laundromat at around 4:30 p.m. that day for a person acting erratically, officials said.

After officers found Josa and tried to speak with him, prosecutors said he briefly went inside a nearby convenience store and then got into his car before striking the cruisers. One officer who was sitting inside one of the wrecked cruisers had to be evaluated for potential serious injuries, prosecutors said.

Officials said Josa eventually drove his smashed car onto Washington Street, where he led officers on a chase.

Josa crashed into a wooded area off Route 3 and was taken into custody on charges including disorderly conduct and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to police.

He pleaded not guilty in court last month and was ordered to undergo a medical evaluation.

