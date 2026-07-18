MIDDLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver made the split-second decision to pull over and help extinguish a car that was on fire in Middleboro Friday afternoon, he told 7NEWS.

Massachusetts State Police said they received a report at approximately 3:10 p.m. about a car that was broken down on the shoulder of I-495. Dash camera video captured soon after shows that car engulfed in smoke and flames.

Concrete truck driver Colby Cormier was on his way to a job when he said he spotted the smoke on the highway, pulled his work truck up to the scene, then ran towards the burning car.

“I was like I got a fire extinguisher and 300 gallons of water,” Cormier said. “When I started spraying it with water he started unhooking the tow truck from it, and drove away while I just kept spraying water.”

Cormier said a second driver then jumped in to help.

“All of a sudden a guy got out behind me because he thought I was on fire, so he came to help me,” he said. “Then saw the car in front of me was on fire, and then he helped me get the hose out from underneath my tires.”

He said it was a difficult fire to fight, but the flames were put out by the time state troopers arrived at the scene about 20 minutes later.

“It kept going and lighting up. It would go down, then ignite right back up. Just kept spraying underneath it,” Cormier said. “No, I didn’t save no lives. I put a little fire out on the highway. That’s it. I had three hundred gallons, I was like, I can help.”

No one was in the car when it caught fire.

State police said the car was then towed from the scene.

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