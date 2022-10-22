BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver suffering stab wounds crashed into a telephone pole, bringing wires down Saturday in Billerica.

Billerica Police said they received reports of a car hitting a telephone pole on Boston Road at 8:05 a.m. Officials said all four people in the van suffered non-life-threatening injuries, including the driver, who had been stabbed multiple times. The driver had jumped out of the car before it crashed.

Surveillance video from one home showed people rushing to help, surrounding the scene of the crash.

“We just heard it more than anything. We heard like an errrr,” one neighbor said. “The car came to a stop right here, I came out and we started running around to see who needed help, there was people laying on the ground, it got a little crazy. There was apparently somebody else up there who had been stabbed, he supposedly jumped out the car because they were stabbing him, he was the one driving.”

An argument between the passengers may have caused the crash, police said. Neighbors said they saw a knife in the road after the accident.

“Police showed up, and started grabbing them once they realized what happened.” The same neighbor said. “They didn’t really have their story straight. One of them had thrown a knife over here, and there was blood all over that.”

Crews were working on the pole through Saturday, and police said the investigation on the crash and what exactly led up to it is ongoing.

