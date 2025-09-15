BOSTON (WHDH) - A routine bus ride took a violent turn after an elderly woman was shoved off an MBTA bus by another woman in Roxbury. Surveillance video shows the older woman landing face first on the sidewalk, shocking nearby passengers.

The incident occurred September 8 at the intersection of MLK and Warren Streets in Boston.

“It’s horrifying,” said Joseph Drayton, who was shocked by the incident. “To have an elderly woman pushed like that is reprehensible.”

MBTA Transit Police released photos of a woman they are searching for in connection with the attack. They say she had a baby with her.

The older woman was hurt after being pushed.

People who frequent the area say they hope police can get some answers.

“I hope they catch her, because that’s horrible,” said Lenora Martin. “I don’t like to see anything happen like that. I just wish people would just respect each other and just cut the nonsense out.”

“It should never occur and something has to be done about it. We need to be able to work out our differences without having to put our hands on people. That’s what it boils down to,” said Drayton.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-222-1050.

