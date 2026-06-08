BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A car and an electric dirt bike collided in Bedford Monday afternoon, sending the bike that a teenager was riding up in flames, according to Bedford Fire officials.

Bedford police and Fire responded to Great Road just before 3 p.m. for a report of the crash. Bedford Fire Chief James Bailey said the dirt bike was traveling eastbound on Great Road, and the car was traveling westbound and taking a left onto Elm Street.

The Bedford Fire Department said a 16-year-old was riding the bike at the time of the crash, but he was able to get off before the bike’s battery sparked. The teenager was taken to the hospital to be treated for cuts and bruises.

A man who works at a deli across the street said she saw smoke outside his window.

“It was just like, you know, flames coming out of this way and that way, sparks flying and it was- it was like fireworks,” said Steven Silva, who works at Ken’s New York Deli. “It just all of a sudden exploded and just started sparking everywhere. It was kind of crazy.”

The massive fire left burn marks and melted asphalt on the roadway. The Bedford fire chief said crews were able to put out the blaze fairly quickly.

“It does take a lot of water just to keep onto it and to make sure that you can get it all,” said Bedford Fire Chief James Bailey. “We’re lucky that it was a smaller battery. If it was an automobile, like a Tesla or something like that, it would’ve been far more significant.”

Police said the driver of the car stayed on scene after the collision, and was not hurt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

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