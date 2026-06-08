BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A car and an electric dirtbike collided in Bedford Monday afternoon, sending the bike a teenager was riding up in flames, according to Bedford Fire officials.

Bedford police and Fire responded to Great Road just before 3 p.m. for a report of the crash. The Bedford Fire Department said a 16-year-old was riding the bike at the time of the crash, but he was able to get off before the bike’s battery sparked.

The teenager was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The massive fire left burn marks and melted asphalt on the roadway. The Bedford fire chief said crews were able to put out the blaze fairly quickly.

“It does take a lot of water just to keep onto it and to make sure that you can get it all,” said Bedford Fire Chief James Bailey. “We’re lucky that it was a smaller battery. If it was an automobile, like a Tesla or something like that, it would’ve been far more significant.”

Police said the driver of the car stayed on scene after the collision.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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