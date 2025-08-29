BOSTON (WHDH) - With their wedding scheduled for Saturday in Vermont, Julia Pallis and Collin Tully put everything in their car Thursday morning to get a jump start on the set-up.

“It was packed to the brim,” Pallis said. “Boxes, drinks, signs, decorations.”

Just after the groom-to-be placed the wedding gown in, he left the car running and went to grab his future wife.

“In what could only have been a minute, minute and a half tops, between going back inside and tell her that the car was loaded up, ready to go, and then walked outside to not having a car anymore,” Tully said.

Police say a man stole the car with everything inside, including the wedding dress, and took off.

“I’m sure maybe inside, she was a little angry, but she was a rock star on the outside for sure,” Tully said.

Pallis, well-practiced at wedding planning, started plotting what to do next.

“I was thinking obviously about all the things in the car ‘oh my wallet, I should turn off my cards’ and then I thought ‘oh my laptop is in there, such a bummer,'” Pallis said. “Then I thought ‘oh my gosh I can track my laptop.'”

The couple was able to lead police to the car as it entered Bridgewater, passing a police officer on detail.

“She acted quickly, got in her personal car, and tracked the car until police cruisers could eventually catch up to her, she was giving them live reports,” Tully said.

After a chase, police stopped the car, arrested the driver, and recovered all the wedding goods inside.

“Honestly, that officer that was driving the detail, we owe her our whole wedding, she’s the MVP,” Pallis said. “We’re thanking our lucky stars for her.:

