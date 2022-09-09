BOSTON (WHDH) - The family of a woman killed by a driver in Boston is speaking out after learning the man behind the wheel could make a deal to see less time in jail.

Lisa Ann Vadeboncoeur was 59-years-old when she was hit and killed by a vehicle driven by Kevin McCaffery. A grand jury later indicted McCaffery on vehicular homicide, operating under the influence of drugs and negligent driving charges. The Bellingham resident pleaded not guilty at the time.

Now, though, as the case goes to court on Monday, Sept. 12, McCaffery may soon be entering a guilty plea for a reduced sentence: a move that is reopening wounds the Vadeboncoeur family have been dealing with for nearly a year.

“You took our sister, you should pay,” said Kim Alpert, the victim’s sister.

At a recent hearing, the state asked for 7-10 years for McCaffery, whereas the defense asked for 2 1/2 years. The case’s judge indicated a decision will likely be somewhere in the middle.

“Four to five years for taking someone’s life, someone that’s never going to be able to see the light of day again, never going to be experiencing the love for her grandkids, you know, or to do her own things,” said Kevin Vadeboncoeur, the victim’s son. “Giving someone four to five years in prison just, like, it just doesn’t cut it with me.”

The family of Vadeboncoeur spoke with 7NEWS at the Haverhill cemetery where Lisa was buried. Almost a year after her death, they said they are still in mourning

“My daughter’s now 3-years-old, I’m about to have a new son on the way – she got taken from me way too soon,” he said. “I just feel like my family’s got robbed.”

In video from October 2021 obtained exclusively by 7NEWS, police said Kevin McCaffrey could be seen whipping around Theodore Glynn Way as a group of people walked by an officer’s cruiser. The car slammed into three people, ultimately killing Lisa.

“It was a total shocker – she was just on her way to do laundry,” said Karen Cain, Lisa’s sister. “It’s not where she lived, it’s not where she was, she just needed to do laundry with her friends.”

In a map submitted in court, police detailed how McCaffery repeatedly looped around Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, where there is open drug use.

Investigators said surveillance photos showed McCaffery pulled his vehicle red Honda Civic into a McDonald’s for over two minutes before the crash. Prosecutors said his blood work showed fentanyl and cocaine in his system.

“He chose to do drugs and drive – that’s not an accident,” Cain told 7NEWS.

Court paperwork detailed a recorded phone call McCaffery made from jail after the crush. In it, he said:

“I understand the girl’s family is hurt… it was tragic, but here’s the thing… the girl wasn’t just – it’s not just like a normal citizen… She was getting high, too…”

“I think he’s trying to justify himself in a way that just sounds really terrible,” Alper said.

McCaffery’s attorney did not want to comment on a potential guilty plea, telling 7NEWS the matter should play out in court.

Lisa’s family said she was living in a sober house at the time of the crash, and that her life and death should not be diminished based on where her death happened.

“She was special,” Cain said. “She was special to all of us.”

