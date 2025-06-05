MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - On Thursday afternoon, Marcelo Gomes was released from an ICE detention facility in Burlington after being arrested over the weekend.

Gomes took a moment to reflect on his six days in ICE custody among other detainees.

Gomes’ father, Joao Paulo Gomes-Pereira, spoke with 7NEWS over the phone on Thursday, saying he’s ready for his son to come back home.

“I’m so happy,” said Gomes-Pereira. “I’m so happy, my son come to my home. My son to come to our house. My son has a real life. His life is back, his life is back.”

Students at Milford High School walked out of class on Wednesday to raise awareness about Gomes’ detention and called for his release.

