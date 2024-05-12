BOSTON (WHDH) - Two fishermen are sharing their story with 7NEWS after being rescued from Boston Harbor when the boat they were in capsized on Saturday.

The fishermen were brought to the dock by state police after their unintentional splash into the water spurred a huge response by rescue crews.

The men said they had just hooked a fish when the canoe they were in suddenly flipped. And though they were both wearing life vests, the situation was extremely dangerous with water temperatures hovering around 48 degrees.

The men said they were able to grab their fishing rods and cling to the canoe and were lucky to be spotted by the lock operator, who called sate police.

“We tried making our way over here to the Boston side while keeping the canoe but then the state troopers caught up with us and took us out,” one of the men recalled.

