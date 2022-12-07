EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A home surveillance camera captured a wild wreck in Everett Wednesday.

Cameras along the path caught a car leaving a driveway on High Street, crossing the road, narrowly missing a parked car, then slam into the fence before it fell. The car was left hanging on the edge of a wall.

“We heard BANG and all of a sudden we turned around and there the car was hanging on the wall,” Rich Arenella, who was working near the crash, said.

Arnella and Dan McElroy are in the video, running to help the driver. They were working nearby and said they kept the woman at the wheel calm and talking until help arrived.

“She was moving the car for someone doing some stuff at her house for her, and get it off the street,” Arnella said he was told by the woman. “She didn’t think it had brakes and couldn’t stop.”

Nila Trajo also heard the crash.

“I opened the backdoor, that’s it, to see because my client had a car parked there too,” Trajo said. “It’s freak. Maybe they stepped on the gas instead of the brakes, it was a freak accident. Could happen to anyone.”

The car was towed away with significant front end damage. Luckily, no one was reported to be injured.

“She just kept apologizing, apologizing,” Arnella said. “We said ‘you know forget the apologies, you’re alright.’”

