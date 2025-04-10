GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - A former soccer coach in Rockport and Gloucester is accused of sending sexual images and messages to teenagers.

Jason Rutkauskas, 46, posted bail and left court on Thursday without saying a word.

Rutkauskas’ attorney says he may have been set up.

“There were students, a group of students, who were actually trying to reach out to my client and they said they were younger than they actually were. And they were trying to entice my client to make certain statements,” said defense attorney Grace Edwards.

The prosecutor told the judge that Rutkauskas used Instagram to communicate with a boy he believed to be 14-years-old. But Edwards says in modern times, you have to question all online evidence.

“There’s a lot of things that got on with fake profiles and spoofs, all that stuff that we will need to do a really good forensic analysis of what these posts are once we see them.”

Rutkauskas’ attorney says he’s a Navy veteran who works fulltime. He’s married with two children and has no record.

“He is obviously devastated and he maintains his innocence. Obviously this is tremendously hurtful for his family and he just wants to get through it,” said Edwards.

