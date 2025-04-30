LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - What began as a typical morning workout, soon turned into a life or death situation for Jaime Lillie.

“I started to feel my chest tighten,” said Lillie. “And then out of nowhere, I just passed out.”

Surveillance video shows her suddenly collapse while jogging on a treadmill. Three people rushed over to help her.

One performed CPR while the front desk called 9-1-1.

“What I remember last was just holding my chest and I thought it was a panic attack,” said Lillie.

Doctors say Lillie went into cardiac arrest. Three officers from the Lowell police department arrived and used a defibrillator to bring her pulse back.

“I definitely feel like I have a new lease on life,” said Lillie.

Now recovering in the hospital, she says she’s grateful for the people who stepped up to help.

“I want to thank you guys from the bottom of my heart,” said Lillie. “Without you guys I wouldn’t be here.”

