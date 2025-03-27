DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - 9-year-old Patrick Morrison still has bruises, scratches, and bite marks from fighting off what turned out to be a rabid fox on Sunday.

He was in his driveway when he saw the fox and it attacked.

“It hurt. Really bad,” said Patrick. “It came at me, and yeah, tried to fight it off. [It] got me good.”

His brother Michael was inside their Dedham home.

“I heard him screaming,” said Michael. “So I look out our bedroom window, and I saw him running up out walkway, and there was a fox behind him. And the fox jumped up, it grabbed his arm, and then it let go because someone started yelling at it.”

Dedham animal control confirmed the fox, which also attacked two dogs the next day, tested positive for rabies.

The disease is deadly, even in humans if left untreated.

The good news is, Patrick received shots.

“I got shots, stayed for a couple hours,” said Patrick.

Patrick is due for one more shot, but is doing well and enjoying the attention he’s getting at school.

