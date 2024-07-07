BOSTON (WHDH) - The Celtics fans who returned the beloved diamond ring that Jaylen Brown lost at the C’s championship parade in Boston are telling 7NEWS about the moment they spotted the expensive item and their experience since giving it back.

“We just happened to be those people at that place at that time, there was a one-in-a-million chance of us seeing the ring,” Luke recalled of the moment he and his girlfriend, Addy, made the surprising find amongst the confetti.

“I just looked down and I saw this little object floating around,” he said.

Addy added that it appeared to be moments away from being pushed into a nearby storm drain.

“We’re both big fans of JB and we both recognized the brand but we had no idea that it was his personal ring,” Luke said.

Addy said once they realized what they had, it “wasn’t even a decision” whether they’d give it back.

Once they did some internet sleuthing to find a way to contact the All-Star player, Luke and Addy said a time and place was set up for the return — and they were shocked to see Jaylen Brown in person.

He showed up with a signed ball, a signed jersey, and hugs for both of them. He also invited them to be courtside when they C’s raise the championship banner next season.

“We’ve all got those things that we all value deeply and it was a joy to reunite him with that,” Luke said.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)