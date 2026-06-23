BOSTON (WHDH) - Franceca Damas shared images of her dad, Rody, who is currently at Boston Medical Center. He has a brace and is stabilizing his broken neck after undergoing surgery.

Rody was seriously injured on Blue Hill Avenue on Saturday when prosecutors say accused carjacker, Ibraim Matos, crashed into his car at the intersection of Blue Hill Avenue and Woodhaven Street in Mattapan.

Rody is 60 and a father of five. Prosecutors say he was the first victim of Matos’ deadly drive.

They say Matos ran from that crash scene and carjacked a woman waiting to get her car detailed at a car wash.

Matos was held down by community members before police arrived, but not before police say he went barreling down a sidewalk, killing Mabinty Janneh, 32.

Rody now begins a lengthy recovery and says his thoughts are with Janneh’s family.

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