EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - We’re hearing the 9-1-1 calls following a horrific crash early Friday in Easton.

A 78-year-old Raynham man called first responders for help after crashing into the back of a disabled truck on route 138.

To make matters worse, a car ran into the back of the trapped driver’s Ford pickup truck and it burst into flames. That second driver managed to get out of his car and he also made a frantic call for help.

The injured man remained coherent and calm on the phone with a 9-1-1 operator.

Patrol Officer Dean Soucie was first on the scene. He acted quickly to break the window.

Soucie was working the overnight shift and pulled the elderly driver through a passenger side window to safety. He had help from two Brockton brothers who were driving by the crash site and helped as well.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)