WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are warning people about a crime spree that’s starting with the ringing of a doorbell.

They say that’s when a masked man makes his move.

“He was here to rob me and that’s, you know, it’s terrifying,” one person said. “Somehow he got around the back of the house and cut the screen and cut in through the kitchen window.”

Multiple Ring cameras in the Tatnuck Square neighborhood in Worcester all show the same thing. A man going up to doors around 4 a.m., ringing the bell or knocking.

Then, he runs away. But, he doesn’t leave. He heads back, breaks in through windows or doors, grabs cash, jewelry, anything he can, then takes off on a bike.

“We though we chased him out, so we were like, just like, we got robbed,” someone said.

One woman said he actually made it into her bedroom and got away with hundreds of dollars.

“We woke up because he came up the stairs off a censored light in the house,” she said.

Two days later, another neighbor caught him on camera outside her home but he didn’t make it in.

Neighbors started talking and realized their cameras all caught the same guy.

Now, they’re just hoping police can find him before he hits another house.

